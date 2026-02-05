Trending topics:
MLB

Tigers land Framber Valdez on big contract amid arbitration‑battle uncertainty surrounding Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers make a major pitching move by signing Framber Valdez to a big contract as uncertainty continues to surround Tarik Skubal’s arbitration situation ahead of the 2026 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Framber Valdez #59 pitches during the first inning against the Yankees.
The Detroit Tigers have reportedly delivered a major jolt to their pitching staff—but not in the way many around the league were anticipating. While attention remains fixed on a high-stakes arbitration battle involving one of the game’s top arms, Detroit quietly made a blockbuster move that could reshape its rotation for years to come.

According to a report Wednesday evening from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Tigers have agreed to a lucrative three-year, $115 million deal with veteran left-hander Framber Valdez, pulling one of the American League’s most reliable starters away from the Houston Astros.

The timing of the signing is notable, arriving just as Detroit awaits a pivotal arbitration ruling with Tarik Skubal, adding another layer of intrigue to an already eventful week for the franchise.

Valdez brings proven durability and postseason pedigree

Valdez, 32, spent his entire eight-year MLB career with Houston, establishing himself as one of baseball’s most dependable workhorses. Over that span, he compiled an 81–52 record with a 3.36 ERA and more than 1,000 strikeouts, while consistently logging heavy innings in an era defined by pitcher attrition.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Tigers prepares to pitch against the Mariners. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The left-hander qualified for the ERA title in each of the last four seasons, earned All-Star selections in 2022 and 2023, and received Cy Young votes in four different years.

Signing comes amid Skubal arbitration standoff

Detroit’s move for Valdez coincides with a critical moment involving Skubal, the club’s ace and a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner. Skubal and the Tigers went to a record-setting arbitration hearing Wednesday, with the pitcher seeking a $32 million salary while the team countered at $19 million.

A decision is expected Thursday, and Skubal is scheduled to reach free agency after the 2026 season—making the long-term direction of Detroit’s rotation a topic of intense scrutiny.

While the Valdez signing does not directly resolve the Skubal situation, it provides the Tigers with immediate leverage and depth, ensuring they are not overly exposed regardless of how the arbitration ruling unfolds.

