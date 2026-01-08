Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal will receive Liverpool in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online in the US on Peacock]

Premier League Matchday 21 features a marquee clash between Big Six rivals, with league-leading Arsenal aiming to tighten their hold on the top spot. The Gunners arrive in strong form and own a six-point lead over Manchester City.

Facing the tough Arsenal will be Liverpool, who are 14 points back, and see this matchup as critical not only for keeping their Champions League qualification spot, but also to find a chance of closing the gap in the title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Liverpool match be played?

Arsenal play against Liverpool this Thursday, January 8, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 21. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Noni Madueke of Arsenal – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.