NY Mets make key decision on Bo Bichette’s role following Francisco Lindor surgery news

The New York Mets received difficult news this week when it was confirmed that Francisco Lindor will need surgery to repair a hamate bone injury. Lindor was set to begin the season as the team’s starting shortstop, so his situation forces the club to adjust its short-term plans during spring training.

Although the Mets remain hopeful that Lindor could be ready around Opening Day, his absence has created questions about how the infield will look in the meantime. With camp underway, manager Carlos Mendoza has already clarified one decision regarding a possible replacement at shortstop.

According to SNY, Mendoza made it clear that the team is not planning to move Bo Bichette back to shortstop, even after Lindor’s injury. “As of right now, that is not on the table, but again, this is a guy who’s played shortstop,” Mendoza said.

He also added, “If we get to that point, that transition is not going to be as hard. Right now, we have to make sure we get him comfortable at third baseand that’s where he’s going to be getting his work defensively.”

President of Operations David Stearns and Bo Bichette in New York City. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Mets staying committed to Bichette at third

The Mets signed Bichette this offseason and shifted him to third base after years of playing shortstop. Despite Lindor’s injury, the organization wants Bichette to continue focusing on learning and settling into his new position.

What could change moving forward?

If Lindor’s recovery takes longer than expected, the Mets could reconsider their approach. Bichette’s experience at shortstop gives the team flexibility if needed later in camp or early in the season.

For now, however, the message from Mendoza is clear: Bichette will continue working at third base, and the Mets will explore other options at shortstop while they wait for Lindor’s return.

