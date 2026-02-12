Aaron Boone offers calm response to Isiah Kiner‑Falefa’s ‘surprising’ NY Yankees assessment

The New York Yankees found themselves at the center of pointed remarks this week after former infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa suggested that his team last season preferred facing New York in the postseason. The comments quickly circulated, prompting a response from manager Aaron Boone as spring training continues.

Kiner-Falefa, who played under Boone for two seasons, indicated that while his club was waiting to learn its American League Division Series opponent, there was hope that the Yankees would advance because they were viewed as the more favorable matchup.

According to SNY, Boone addressed the situation on Wednesday, offering a measured reaction to his former player’s assessment. “I guess he was right. A little surprising to hear IKF say that, but whatever,” Boone told reporters. “That’s fine.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boone downplays the comment

When asked whether the statement bothered him, Boone made it clear he was not dwelling on it. “Not really, honestly. You’ve got to play who you play,” Boone said.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 with the Blue Jays runs to first base during game two of the World Series. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Advertisement

The response reflected a pragmatic approach rather than engaging in a back-and-forth. For Boone, postseason results ultimately speak louder than outside opinions.

Advertisement

see also Red Sox’s Patrick Sandoval breaks silence as trade rumors swirl during spring training

Added motivation for 2026?

The Yankees were eliminated by the Blue Jays in that postseason matchup, adding context to Kiner-Falefa’s confidence. During his time in New York, Kiner-Falefa helped the club reach the playoffs in 2022, though that season ended with a sweep in the American League Championship Series.

Advertisement

SurveyDo Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s comments add extra motivation for the Yankees heading into the season? Do Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s comments add extra motivation for the Yankees heading into the season? already voted 0 people

Now with a division rival, Kiner-Falefa will see the Yankees regularly next season. While Boone publicly dismissed the remarks, such comments often linger within clubhouses — and could serve as subtle motivation when the teams meet again.

Advertisement