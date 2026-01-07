MLB Rumors: Former NY Mets player reportedly attracts interest from NL Central teams

The New York Mets‘ offseason trade period has been a subject of much discussion, as the team has made some notable additions. However, they are still seeking a marquee talent to pair with Juan Soto, who has already made his intentions clear for his role in 2026. Now, there is buzz surrounding a former Mets player from last season, attracting attention from several NL Central teams.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand reports that Ryne Stanek is garnering interest from multiple teams, excluding the Mets. “Ryne Stanek is drawing interest from a number of teams, per sources, including most of the National League Central,” Feinsand announced on his X account.

With nine years of MLB experience as a pitcher, Stanek’s career has taken him from the Tampa Bay Rays to stints in Miami, Houston, and Seattle, before he landed with the Mets last season. Now, he is reportedly capturing the interest of teams within the NL Central division.

Though his statistical contributions have not always been headline-grabbing, Stanek was instrumental in the Astros’ World Series championship run in 2022. That season, he achieved a stellar 1.15 ERA over 59 regular-season games with a 2-1 record.

Ryne Stanek #55 of the New York Mets pitches.

Potential landing spots for Stanek

Reports from Feinsand and Clutch Points suggest that the Chicago Cubs lead the race for Stanek, closely followed by the Milwaukee Brewers. Other teams like the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds have shown interest, though less prominently.

The Cubs are reportedly in discussions with Stanek, eyeing him as a veteran addition to bolster their pitching rotation. Meanwhile, the Brewers are reportedly attracted to his impressive fastball, which averages between 98-99 MPH.

Challenges facing Stanek’s suitors

While Stanek has been impactful with the Astros, his career has been challenged by a suboptimal strike-to-walk ratio of 1.81, which ranks as the second-worst in the league. Additionally, his average ERA stands at 5.30 per season, a concern for any team considering a deal.

The Cubs and Brewers must carefully evaluate these factors before proceeding with negotiations. A decision on Stanek’s future is expected soon, as he remains a sought-after player poised to continue his career in MLB.

