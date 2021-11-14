With Luis Rojas out of the picture and more questions than answers, the Mets shouldn’t wait any longer before appointing their new manager.

Different year, different ownership, same old New York Mets. At least, that’s what most people around Major League Baseball thought after watching them fall apart during the second half of another scandal-riddled season.

As expected, Luis Rojas was fired by the organization. He couldn’t make the most of a talented roster and an aggressive new ownership that now risks losing Javier Báez without getting anything in return.

The good part about this situation is that it couldn’t get any worst. So, while the ownership fixes the mess in the front office, let’s take a look at the top 3 candidates they should consider for the manager position.

MLB Rumors: Top Candidates To Manage The Mets

3. Ron Washington

Extramarital affairs and substance abuse prevented Ron Washington’s managerial career from taking off. But he’s paid his dues, is experienced, and everybody around the league knows he wants another chance.

While he may not be the best choice from a PR standpoint, especially after several scandals this season, Washington’s prior work speaks for himself. Also, he’s fresh off winning the World Series as the Braves’ third-base coach.

2. Bruce Bochy

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Bruce Bochy taking the reins of a team but his experience is what both Luis Rojas and Mickey Callaway lacked when they were in charge of the team. Also, judging by what Tony LaRussa and Dusty Baker did last season, age shouldn’t be an issue for Bochy.

Bochy left the San Francisco Giants in 2019 with three World Series championships under his belt and, even though he has nothing left to prove, he could be lured to Queens if the price is right.

1. Carlos Beltrán

He doesn’t have any experience as a manager but Carlos Beltrán and the Mets had already reached an agreement in the past. Then, the Astros’ cheating scandal broke out and his involvement forced them to go in a different direction.

Álex Cora and A.J. Hinch have coached again ever since so there’s no reason to think that the Mets wouldn’t consider giving Beltrán another shot. He’s a respected figure around the league and had faith in the Mets’ project, which is more than most people can say.