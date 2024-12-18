Ohio State is preparing for its biggest game of the season—a bold claim, considering the Buckeyes are fresh off a high-stakes clash with the Michigan Wolverines. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers will march into The Horseshoe, where Ryan Day faces a defining moment that could shape his future in Columbus. While quarterback Will Howard is set to start, Day’s unexpected choice for the backup role has surprised many.

The Buckeyes offense struggled tremendously against the Wolverines and will look to flip the script as they take on the Volunteers in the first round matchup of the College Football Playoffs.

Howard played his worst game of the season against the school’s archnemesis. The Buckeyes will hope for a much better production from their QB1 in their upcoming win-or-go-home clash. However, if it comes down to it, Ryan Day has made a curious choice on his backup quarterback which could turn pivotal on Saturday.

Day named Devin Brown as the QB2 for the Buckeyes’ meeting with the Volunteers. Although Brown announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, it appears the junior quarterback plans to finish the season with Ohio State before entering the transfer portal once the campaign concludes.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Regardless, Day’s choice to place his trust in a player with no intention of staying in the program has raised more than a few eyebrows.

QB3 Julian Sayin

Day was asked whether freshman QB Julian Sayin had a chance to escalate through the depth chart and be behind Howard for the crucial matchup with the Volunteers.

“Devin right now is the backup quarterback, but Julian’s right there,” Day said, via On3. “He needs to continue to push in that area and you just never know how this thing’s all gonna shake out. There’s a lot of football left, so we’ll need all those guys.”

Sayin appeared in three games for the Buckeyes during the 2024 season, completing five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.