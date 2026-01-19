Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: NL Central team reportedly expresses interest in Eugenio Suarez

With uncertainty surrounding Eugenio Suarez's future destination in Major League Baseball, rumors are circulating about another team expressing interest in acquiring the talented player.

By Santiago Tovar

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners plays third base.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesEugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners plays third base.

As the free agency period narrows, few impactful players remain available for teams looking to enhance their rosters. One standout name is Eugenio Suarez, who could significantly strengthen any lineup. Having split last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners, Suarez reportedly attracts interest from several teams.

According to The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal, the Pittsburgh Pirates have emerged as contenders for Suarez’s services. Rosenthal suggests that Suarez has the deciding vote on where he wants to play next season, a scenario that could present challenges for the Pirates.

Amidst significant anticipation surrounding Suarez’s next move, the Pirates join a competitive field of franchises vying for his talents in the upcoming season and Rosenthal also revealed that if Suarez would desire to go to a bigger franchise, they would be left behind.

The decision now rests with Suarez. With the Boston Red Sox reportedly in fierce competition for him, his next destination remains uncertain, following an impressive performance last season.

Eugenio Suarez

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single.

Potential suitors for Eugenio Suarez

The Pirates are not alone in expressing interest in Suarez. Several other teams are reportedly in the mix, looking to secure the power-hitting infielder. Among them are the Boston Red Sox, who have already been linked to Suarez.

Eugenio Suarez reportedly attracts new interest following Bichette and Tucker signings

The Seattle Mariners, hoping for a reunion after his strong finish in both the regular season and the playoffs, have reportedly also shown interest in bringing Suarez back into their fold.

Additionally, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as contenders in this fierce bidding war alongside the Red Sox, Mariners, and Pirates, keen to bolster their lineup after missing out on top targets like Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker.

Suarez’s performance last season

Starting with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Suarez quickly became a sought-after presence. After moving to Seattle, he demonstrated his prowess as one of MLB’s top hitters during the 2025 season.

  • Games Played: 159
  • Home Runs: 49
  • RBIs: 118
  • Batting Average: .228
  • OPS: .824
  • Runs Scored: 91

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
