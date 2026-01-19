MLB Rumors: NL Central team reportedly expresses interest in Eugenio Suarez

As the free agency period narrows, few impactful players remain available for teams looking to enhance their rosters. One standout name is Eugenio Suarez, who could significantly strengthen any lineup. Having split last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners, Suarez reportedly attracts interest from several teams.

According to The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal, the Pittsburgh Pirates have emerged as contenders for Suarez’s services. Rosenthal suggests that Suarez has the deciding vote on where he wants to play next season, a scenario that could present challenges for the Pirates.

Amidst significant anticipation surrounding Suarez’s next move, the Pirates join a competitive field of franchises vying for his talents in the upcoming season and Rosenthal also revealed that if Suarez would desire to go to a bigger franchise, they would be left behind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision now rests with Suarez. With the Boston Red Sox reportedly in fierce competition for him, his next destination remains uncertain, following an impressive performance last season.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single.

Advertisement

Potential suitors for Eugenio Suarez

The Pirates are not alone in expressing interest in Suarez. Several other teams are reportedly in the mix, looking to secure the power-hitting infielder. Among them are the Boston Red Sox, who have already been linked to Suarez.

Advertisement

see also Eugenio Suarez reportedly attracts new interest following Bichette and Tucker signings

The Seattle Mariners, hoping for a reunion after his strong finish in both the regular season and the playoffs, have reportedly also shown interest in bringing Suarez back into their fold.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as contenders in this fierce bidding war alongside the Red Sox, Mariners, and Pirates, keen to bolster their lineup after missing out on top targets like Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker.

Suarez’s performance last season

Starting with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Suarez quickly became a sought-after presence. After moving to Seattle, he demonstrated his prowess as one of MLB’s top hitters during the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Games Played: 159

Home Runs: 49

RBIs: 118

Batting Average: .228

OPS: .824

Runs Scored: 91

SurveyCan the Pirates fight the other reported suitors and sign Eugenio Suarez? Can the Pirates fight the other reported suitors and sign Eugenio Suarez? already voted 0 people