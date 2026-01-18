Eugenio Suarez reportedly attracts new interest following Bichette and Tucker signings

As the MLB offseason continues, only a few notable names remain on the free agency market. The New York Mets secured Bo Bichette, while the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a deal with Kyle Tucker. This leaves franchises eager to bolster their rosters for the upcoming season. Among the remaining targets, Eugenio Suarez has generated buzz regarding his potential landing spot.

Suarez, who began last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks before concluding with the Seattle Mariners, is reportedly attracting interest from the Toronto Blue Jays following the signings of Bichette and Tucker, according to .

Given these developments, the Blue Jays present a compelling option for Suarez. Despite transitioning mid-season, he delivered a standout performance last year, which would be invaluable for Toronto’s ambitions.

The Boston Red Sox have also emerged as contenders for Suarez, amid competition from other league teams. His potential impact makes him a key target for the Blue Jays, especially after missing out on another marquee signing like Tucker to the Dodgers.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single.

Suarez’s potential suitors

As one of the marquee names pursued by several MLB teams, the options for Suarez’s new team are dwindling as the offseason progresses, as Tucker and Bichette with the Mets are already out of the conversation.

The Seattle Mariners are considering a reunion with Suarez, making them one of the more discussed franchises in pursuit of his talents. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly shown interest.

With the Blue Jays actively pursuing Suarez, they have an opportunity to make a significant roster enhancement, joining top talents like Kazuma Okamoto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

