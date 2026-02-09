MLB Rumors: Pirates reportedly sign DH for $12 million from the Braves

The Pittsburgh Pirates are poised to significantly impact the upcoming 2026 MLB season after a disappointing finish last year. With several strategic additions to their roster, they have notably bolstered their lineup with a key signing from the Atlanta Braves ahead of spring training.

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, corroborating information from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Pirates are set to acquire designated hitter Marcell Ozuna from the Braves.

“Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $12 million contract with a mutual option for 2027,” Passan announced on his X account. “The deal will pay Ozuna $10.5 million this year, with a \$16 million option that includes a $1.5 million buyout.”

Ozuna’s addition from the Braves is expected to bolster the Pirates’ roster for the upcoming season. The team is counting on this notable acquisition to help achieve their 2026 goals, especially securing a postseason berth.

Marcell Ozuna #20 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base.

Recent additions to the Pirates’ roster

As the regular season approaches, the Pirates have made significant moves to strengthen their lineup, with Ozuna’s arrival being a key enhancement.

Marcell Ozuna (DH/OF): Signed to a one-year, $12 million contract with a $16 million mutual option for 2027.

Ryan O’Hearn (1B/OF): Inked a two-year, $29 million deal in early January.

Jose Urquidy (SP): Secured on a one-year contract on Feb 5.

Gregory Soto (RP): Signed a one-year contract in December to strengthen the bullpen’s back end.

Brandon Lowe (2B): Acquired as the centerpiece of a trade.

Jake Mangum (OF): A versatile outfielder with elite speed.

Jhostynxon Garcia (OF): Acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for Johan Oviedo.

With spring training looming, the Pirates are preparing for their home opener at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday, February 22, 2026. This matchup will serve as their initial test before Opening Day, where they will face off against the New York Mets on March 26.

