Paul Skenes sets tone for Pirates’ 2026 season with confident declaration

Paul Skenes is one of the key pieces for the Pittsburgh Pirates if they hope to make a deep run in 2026, and based on his most recent comments, the ace appears more than ready for the challenge. The right-hander made it clear he’s preparing for a full workload this season.

“I’m planning to throw seven months of baseball starting March 26. I don’t know how many innings you play in the postseason, but the plan is to be built up, ramped up for that,” Skenes recently told multiple reporters.

His remarks caught the attention of several analysts, including those on MLB Tonight, who reacted to the Pirates’ ace’s bold mindset: “This guy is a throwback to the days of Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens… power pitchers that aren’t afraid to go out there.”

Developing story…