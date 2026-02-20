Trending topics:
MLB

Paul Skenes sets tone for Pirates’ 2026 season with confident declaration

In a message that could resonate across other MLB clubhouses, Paul Skenes offered a glimpse of what he’s preparing to unleash with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2026.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Atlanta.
© Getty ImagesPaul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Atlanta.

Paul Skenes is one of the key pieces for the Pittsburgh Pirates if they hope to make a deep run in 2026, and based on his most recent comments, the ace appears more than ready for the challenge. The right-hander made it clear he’s preparing for a full workload this season.

“I’m planning to throw seven months of baseball starting March 26. I don’t know how many innings you play in the postseason, but the plan is to be built up, ramped up for that,” Skenes recently told multiple reporters.

His remarks caught the attention of several analysts, including those on MLB Tonight, who reacted to the Pirates’ ace’s bold mindset: “This guy is a throwback to the days of Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens… power pitchers that aren’t afraid to go out there.

Advertisement

Developing story…

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Paul Skenes issues bold promise to Pirates fans ahead of upcoming season
MLB

Paul Skenes issues bold promise to Pirates fans ahead of upcoming season

MLB Rumors: Pirates could eye NY Mets’ young infielders in search of third base help
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pirates could eye NY Mets’ young infielders in search of third base help

MLB Rumors: Pirates reportedly sign DH for $12 million from the Braves
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pirates reportedly sign DH for $12 million from the Braves

NY Yankees, Red Sox and other MLB owners reportedly prepare contingency plan in case of lockout
MLB

NY Yankees, Red Sox and other MLB owners reportedly prepare contingency plan in case of lockout

Better Collective Logo