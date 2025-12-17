Ben Roethlisberger watched Philip Rivers return to the NFL and nearly lead a major upset for the Indianapolis Colts against the Seattle Seahawks. As expected, that has sparked a big debate about whether other former quarterbacks could come out of retirement.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend confirmed whether he would be physically ready to play if he received a call. “Right this minute? No. But if I had a little work, I could. Listen, my right arm works just fine. I promise you that. It’s the rest of my body I worry about.”

Big Ben won the Super Bowl twice with the Steelers and is one year younger than Rivers, which is why rumors about a possible return are swirling. However, Roethlisberger was emphatic in stating that he is not considering it at all.

Is Ben Roethlisberger coming out of retirement?

No. Ben Roethlisberger confirmed that he will not come out of retirement to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers or any other team. Although he sometimes thinks about it and misses the excitement of being on the field, there is no chance he will return.

“18 years. I got to do it so much. I realized, which is crazy, that I’ve played 249 games and I was like: ‘Do I come back for one more to get 250? Just a round number, but, no. It’s too much now. Every once in a while I think about the fourth quarter and having the ball in my hands, but, other than that, I don’t miss it.”

When he left the door open to pursue that hypothetical 250th game of his career, Big Ben was asked whether there was truly not even the slightest possibility that he would consider it. “No chance. Zero chance.”

