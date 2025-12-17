Trending topics:
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger confirms if he will come out of retirement to play for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger talked about the possibility of returning to play with the Pittsburgh Steelers after seeing Philip Rivers' incredible comeback.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Ben Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesBen Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger watched Philip Rivers return to the NFL and nearly lead a major upset for the Indianapolis Colts against the Seattle Seahawks. As expected, that has sparked a big debate about whether other former quarterbacks could come out of retirement.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend confirmed whether he would be physically ready to play if he received a call. “Right this minute? No. But if I had a little work, I could. Listen, my right arm works just fine. I promise you that. It’s the rest of my body I worry about.”

Big Ben won the Super Bowl twice with the Steelers and is one year younger than Rivers, which is why rumors about a possible return are swirling. However, Roethlisberger was emphatic in stating that he is not considering it at all.

Advertisement

Is Ben Roethlisberger coming out of retirement?

No. Ben Roethlisberger confirmed that he will not come out of retirement to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers or any other team. Although he sometimes thinks about it and misses the excitement of being on the field, there is no chance he will return.

“18 years. I got to do it so much. I realized, which is crazy, that I’ve played 249 games and I was like: ‘Do I come back for one more to get 250? Just a round number, but, no. It’s too much now. Every once in a while I think about the fourth quarter and having the ball in my hands, but, other than that, I don’t miss it.”

Advertisement

When he left the door open to pursue that hypothetical 250th game of his career, Big Ben was asked whether there was truly not even the slightest possibility that he would consider it. “No chance. Zero chance.”

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger issues strong warning to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after win against Jets

see also

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger issues strong warning to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after win against Jets

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Ben Roethlisberger clarifies his ‘clean house’ comments involving Mike Tomlin
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger clarifies his ‘clean house’ comments involving Mike Tomlin

Ben Roethlisberger takes a big shot at Mike Tomlin's Steelers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger takes a big shot at Mike Tomlin's Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger delivers strong statement on Mike Tomlin’s future with the Steelers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger delivers strong statement on Mike Tomlin’s future with the Steelers

Tyreek Hill drops cryptic post after Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

Tyreek Hill drops cryptic post after Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa

Better Collective Logo