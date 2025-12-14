What position will Jorge Polanco play with the NY Mets in 2026?

Jorge Polanco’s two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Mets immediately raised questions about where he fits defensively. Known for his infield versatility, Polanco isn’t being brought in with a single rigid role, and the Mets appear ready to get creative with how they deploy him.

“With the Mets, Jorge Polanco (pending physical) will mostly play 1B, potentially DH and provide insurance around the rest of the infield because of his versatility, league sources said.” wrote Will Sammon of The Athletic on X.

That plan is notable considering Polanco’s history, or lack thereof, at first base. As Sammon also pointed out elsewhere, Polanco has logged zero career innings at 1B, though the Mets have precedent for this kind of move under David Stearns, who previously shifted infielders like Keston Hiura into new roles.

Why the Mets believe Polanco can make it work

Internally, the Mets see Polanco as an “intriguing test” for their revamped coaching staff, particularly with infield specialist Kai Correa involved. Sammon described Polanco as “generally viewed as an average defender” elsewhere, suggesting the organization values flexibility and preparation over traditional positional labels.

Offensively, Polanco gives the Mets plenty to like. Tyler of WardyNYM highlighted that he’s a switch hitter coming off his best MLB season since 2021, producing an .800 OPS or better from both sides of the plate and thriving in Seattle’s pitcher-friendly park with a .288 average and 1.000 OPS.

There’s also the clutch factor, which stood out to observers last season. WardyNYM noted Polanco posted an .800 OPS from the seventh through ninth innings, hit .400 with runners in scoring position and two outs, and even took Tarik Skubal deep twice in the playoffs, all signs the Mets expect his bat to play regardless of where the glove ends up.