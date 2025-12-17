Dolphins QB depth chart updated with Tua benched: What’s Tagovailoa’s contract?

One of the most striking news items in the NFL in recent hours was Mike McDaniel’s decision to bench Tua Tagovailoa for the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie Quinn Ewers will take the reins of the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.

The South Florida franchise’s depth chart not only includes these two quarterbacks but also lists the experienced Zach Wilson in third place, patiently awaiting his opportunity to take a snap in the remainder of the season.

The decision to bench Tagovailoa was not an easy one. The former Alabama player signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in 2024, with $167.1 million guaranteed. However, his recent performances forced the head coach to make a course correction to steer the season back on track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news about McDaniel’s decision, revealed by insider Tom Pelissero on X, not only sparks a debate about how long Tagovailoa was kept in his position throughout the season despite his performance, but also casts doubts on what will happen with him in the future.

Quinn Ewers #14 of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

A tough season for Tua

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have endured a disappointing 2025 campaign, as the quarterback’s performance has significantly regressed compared to previous years. ‘

Advertisement

see also Mike McDaniel leaves Tua Tagovailoa’s job security up in the air after Dolphins’ playoff elimination

Throughout the season, Tagovailoa managed to record 2,660 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, but his impact was severely undermined by a career-high 15 interceptions. This lack of consistency is further reflected in a lackluster 36.7 QBR, placing him among the lower-ranked starters in the league.

Advertisement

Ultimately, these efficiency issues contributed to a struggling offense that saw Miami officially eliminated from playoff contention after failing to find a rhythm in the final stretch of the year.