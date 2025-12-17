Chiefs make two additions despite Patrick Mahomes’ injury and playoff elimination

The Kansas City Chiefs will not count on Patrick Mahomes to finish the 2025 NFL season, in which they can no longer compete for a playoff spot. However, that isn’t stopping the team from making additions.

On Tuesday, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that Kansas City signed safety Tanner McCalister and guard Nick Broeker to the practice squad, filling vacancies left by active roster moves.

The scout team had open spots after offensive lineman C.J. Hanson and safety Mike Edwards were promoted to the 53-man roster, paving the way for the 2023 draft class products to join the Chiefs.

More about the Chiefs’ new additions

An undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2023, McCalister started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns and made three appearances after being elevated from the practice squad. In 2024, he played three games for Chiefs’ AFC West rivals Denver Broncos before being released. His last stop came with the New York Jets, who cut him after training camp.

Tanner McCalister in action for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Broeker, on the other hand, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills as a seventh-round pick in 2023. The Houston Texans claimed him off waivers only a few months later and he went on to make nine appearances for the AFC South team. The Chiefs are his fourth team in 2025 though, having previously worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and Bills this year.

At 25, both players hope to establish themselves in Kansas City after bouncing around the league early in their careers. While starting on the practice squad may not seem that encouraging, the Chiefs’ situation could give them a chance to prove their worth. With no playoff chances nor much at stake, Reid is expected to use the next few games to try new players, as he warned Gardner Minshew and others.

A pending roster move after Mahomes’ injury

Mahomes’ injury could lead to at least one more roster move, as the Chiefs might elevate Chris Oladokun from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as the backup quarterback. Minshew is expected to be the Chiefs’ QB1 with Mahomes sidelined, and he already put Reid on notice about his confidence.