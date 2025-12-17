Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman draws interest from unexpected NL suitor

Alex Bregman’s free-agent market is expanding as MLB rumors link the All-Star third baseman to an unexpected National League suitor this offseason.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run.
© Matt Krohn/Getty ImagesAlex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run.

The market for Alex Bregman continues to evolve as the offseason unfolds, and a new National League team has entered the conversation. Long viewed as one of the premier third basemen available, Bregman has drawn steady interest from multiple contenders looking to upgrade the infield ahead of the 2026 season.

While the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have been the clubs most consistently linked to Bregman, momentum around his free agency shifted this week. An unexpected suitor has emerged from the NL, introducing a new variable into what has already been a competitive pursuit.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed interest in Bregman, positioning themselves as a potential dark-horse contender. Arizona’s situation at third base and its roster flexibility make the fit worth monitoring as the offseason develops.

Advertisement

Could the Diamondbacks reshape their infield to land Bregman?

The Diamondbacks have a clear opening at third base, and Bregman’s experience and consistency would immediately stabilize the position for a team with postseason aspirations.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bob Nightengale added further context, writing on X: The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires’ on the possibility.” He noted that Arizona could create financial flexibility by moving Ketel Marte, with internal options such as Jordan Lawlar potentially shifting positions to accommodate a deal.

MLB Rumors: NY Mets show strong interest in Cody Bellinger after Pete Alonso exit

see also

MLB Rumors: NY Mets show strong interest in Cody Bellinger after Pete Alonso exit

Bregman remains Boston’s reported top priority, and Chicago has already held direct conversations with the three-time All-Star, underscoring how competitive the market remains.

Advertisement

Survey

Which team is the best fit for Alex Bregman in 2026?

already voted 0 people

As free agency progresses, Bregman’s decision could trigger a ripple effect across both leagues. Whether the Diamondbacks’ interest develops into a serious push or serves to increase pressure on established suitors, the race for one of MLB’s top infielders is clearly far from settled.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly rejected by All-Star player from the Diamondbacks last season
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly rejected by All-Star player from the Diamondbacks last season

Phillies enter race for 3x All-Star, joining Red Sox amid uncertain Alex Bregman future
MLB

Phillies enter race for 3x All-Star, joining Red Sox amid uncertain Alex Bregman future

Lovullo admits painful truth after Diamondbacks eliminated
MLB

Lovullo admits painful truth after Diamondbacks eliminated

NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals
MLB

NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals

Better Collective Logo