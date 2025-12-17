MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman draws interest from unexpected NL suitor

The market for Alex Bregman continues to evolve as the offseason unfolds, and a new National League team has entered the conversation. Long viewed as one of the premier third basemen available, Bregman has drawn steady interest from multiple contenders looking to upgrade the infield ahead of the 2026 season.

While the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have been the clubs most consistently linked to Bregman, momentum around his free agency shifted this week. An unexpected suitor has emerged from the NL, introducing a new variable into what has already been a competitive pursuit.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed interest in Bregman, positioning themselves as a potential dark-horse contender. Arizona’s situation at third base and its roster flexibility make the fit worth monitoring as the offseason develops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could the Diamondbacks reshape their infield to land Bregman?

The Diamondbacks have a clear opening at third base, and Bregman’s experience and consistency would immediately stabilize the position for a team with postseason aspirations.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bob Nightengale added further context, writing on X: “The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires’ on the possibility.” He noted that Arizona could create financial flexibility by moving Ketel Marte, with internal options such as Jordan Lawlar potentially shifting positions to accommodate a deal.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets show strong interest in Cody Bellinger after Pete Alonso exit

Bregman remains Boston’s reported top priority, and Chicago has already held direct conversations with the three-time All-Star, underscoring how competitive the market remains.

Advertisement

SurveyWhich team is the best fit for Alex Bregman in 2026? Which team is the best fit for Alex Bregman in 2026? already voted 0 people

As free agency progresses, Bregman’s decision could trigger a ripple effect across both leagues. Whether the Diamondbacks’ interest develops into a serious push or serves to increase pressure on established suitors, the race for one of MLB’s top infielders is clearly far from settled.

Advertisement