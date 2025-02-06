The New York Mets have already made waves in the transfer market by acquiring Juan Soto from the Yankees and securing a new deal with Pete Alonso. After days of speculation, Alonso’s return was finally confirmed. However, reports suggest the Mets are not satisfied just yet and are eyeing another key addition from the San Diego Padres.

While negotiating Alonso’s contract extension, the Mets’ front office was also actively exploring ways to further bolster the roster. Soto’s arrival was a major coup, but the franchise is determined to assemble one of the most formidable teams in MLB, setting up a potential showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the championship.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are now in talks with the Padres regarding Dylan Cease. “The Mets showed they don’t like long-term deals for pitchers when they didn’t pursue Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, but they’ve been trying for Padres rental ace Dylan Cease,” Heyman reported.

Adding Cease could be another crucial step in strengthening the Mets’ roster as they aim to compete at the highest level. With Soto, Alonso, Jesse Winker, and Sean Manaea among their key players, the Mets are sending a clear message: they won’t be an easy team to beat in 2025, and they are fully committed to bringing the title back to New York.

Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres after giving up a home run against the Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Four of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Mets’ key offseason additions

The Mets made headlines in 2024 with Soto’s blockbuster contract. Since then, the organization has been actively building a roster to support their star acquisition. Among the most notable moves, the addition of Alonso stands out as a major reinforcement heading into the 2025 season.

see also MLB News: Yankees legend David Cone’s clear message to fans on Juan Soto’s departure to Mets

The Mets also prioritized continuity by re-signing key players, including Sean Manaea, as they remain focused on contending for a championship this year. Additionally, several free-agent signings will join Soto and Alonso on the roster, with hopes of making a significant impact for Mets fans.

Here’s a look at the other key additions to the Mets’ roster this offseason:

Frankie Montas

Sean Harney

Clay Holmes

Jared Young

Griffin Canning

Jesse Winker

Ryne Stanek

Nick Madrigal

Cease’s performance with the San Diego Padres

Dylan Cease played a crucial role in the Padres’ pitching rotation last MLB season. In 33 starts, he posted a 14-11 record with a 3.47 ERA, striking out 224 batters while issuing 65 walks. He maintained a 1.067 WHIP, limiting opponents to a .216 batting average and surrendering only 18 home runs over 189.1 innings pitched.

