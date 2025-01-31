Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees legend David Cone’s clear message to fans on Juan Soto’s departure to Mets

New York Yankees legend David Cone shares his perspective on Juan Soto's departure to the Mets, offering a clear message to disappointed fans about the team's future direction and the emotional aspects of the move.

By Alexander Rosquez

Juan Soto of the New York Mets sits at the das with his agent Scott Boras during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
© (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)Juan Soto of the New York Mets sits at the das with his agent Scott Boras during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.

Juan Soto‘s departure from the New York Yankees to the New York Mets has left a significant void in the hearts of many Bronx fans. David Cone, Yankees legend and current analyst for YES Network, shared his perspective on this controversial MLB move.

The Yankees, however, haven’t remained passive and have made significant acquisitions, including ace Max Fried, outfielder Cody Bellinger, closer Devin Williams, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. These additions demonstrate the franchise’s commitment to assembling a competitive team, even in Soto’s absence.

Cone, seeking to ease the tensions and explain the logic behind Soto’s decision, previously expressed understanding of Juan Soto‘s desire to test free agency. Now, Cone is focused on the future and the need for the Yankees to adapt to this new reality.

“I was amazed at how far (the bidding war) went,” Cone commented during a recent chat with Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media. “It’s really indicative of the current compensation system. You have someone like Soto, who drives everything up as far as it can go to find out what he can get in free agency.” This statement reflects the philosophy of moving forward and seeking new opportunities, despite the loss of a talent like Soto.

Former MLB player David Cone throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to game two of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Cone: The emotional factor in Soto’s decision

Beyond the numbers and contractual details, David Cone emphasized the emotional aspect of Soto’s decision. “He’s looking for his own nest,” Cone added about Soto. “He feels warm and fuzzy with the Mets.” This metaphor captures Soto’s search for a place where he feels valued and can build his legacy.

“I’ve seen it first-hand,” Cone explained. “The Cohen family, husband and wife, are dynamic. They can make you feel warm and fuzzy. I could see how Soto was going to feel that way about them.”

The disappointment of Yankees fans

Finally, Cone acknowledged the disappointment of Yankees fans. While he understands their feelings, he cautioned that history will eventually forget the loss if Soto wins a World Series with the Mets. “And how you get over it is just by what the Yankees are doing. You pivot,” he concluded.

Alexander Rosquez

