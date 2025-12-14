MLB Rumors: NY Mets willing to trade ‘highly coveted’ player but declare two stars untouchable

The MLB offseason has been making plenty of noise, and one of the teams at the center of attention in recent days has been the New York Mets. The team from the Big Apple no longer has Pete Alonso on its roster, and more moves could take place in the coming days.

What is this new story about? According to the latest report from Jon Heyman on his X account, there is a player for whom the franchise could be willing to listen to offers as they look ahead to what’s coming next.

That player is young pitcher Jonah Tong, who, while the Mets value him highly, are not completely closing the door on potential negotiations with other teams to explore, if the situation arises, a possible trade.

On the other hand, both Nolan McLean and Carson Benge are two of the prospects the Carlos Mendoza–led team has no intention of parting ways with ahead of next season.

Jonah Tong #21 of the New York Mets.

Tong’s numbers last season with the Mets

Jonah Tong registered a 2-3 win-loss record during his time with the Mets this season. In limited action, he posted a high 7.71 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP, indicating struggles with baserunners. Despite the poor efficiency metrics, the young right-hander flashed strikeout potential, managing 22 strikeouts across his appearances.

Where could Tong land?

Given the New York Mets’ pitching depth, Jonah Tong could potentially find himself moved to a team that offers a clearer path to the majors and needs young starting pitching.

Two potential destinations that would benefit most from his potential are the Oakland Athletics, who are in a major rebuilding phase and desperately need high-upside arms, and the Chicago White Sox, who have recently shown a willingness to acquire young talent to bolster their rotation. These teams could offer him the runway necessary to develop at the big-league level.