Phillies’ latest report could clear the air on outfield doubts amid Luis Robert Jr. trade rumors

The Philadelphia Phillies outfield has been a topic of much discussion in the offseason. While rumors about trading for Luis Robert Jr. have been surging, one insider reported that the team might have settled who will take the center field, at least for the meantime.

Of course, if the Phillies manage to trade for Luis Robert Jr. this could change in a beat. However, according to Erik Kratz of Foul Territory, Justin Crawford will be at center field and that’s his “job to lose.” Kratz stated that “pretty reliable sources” confirmed this news.

With the Robert Jr. situation, the Phillies have fierce competition as the New York Mets are also really interested in acquiring his services. Hence, while that is resolved, Crawford should be poised for a huge leap in importance.

Crawford has some hype to live up to

Drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Phillies, Crawford has been in the minor leagues and this could be the chance to breakout this season. Crawford had 147 hits last season with seven home runs.

Justin Crawford #80 of the Philadelphia Phillies

Fielding, he played at both center and left field, occupying the center field for the majority of the time. At center field, he had 135 putouts, five assists, three errors, and one double play turned.

Trusting Crawford would be a massive hit or miss move

If Crawford works out, the Phillies would have nailed a first round pick and also get a cheap solution to the outfield doubts. That is the best-case scenario for the Phillies, though it’s easier said than done.

As for the miss part, if they trust Crawford and it doesn’t work out, the fans won’t be happy.The team would be forced to get an expensive trade and most big names won’t be available. Hence, it’s a big coin flip on their hands.