Matthew Tkachuk puts Canada on notice with blunt Team USA comments after winning gold in 2026 Winter Olympics

Matthew Tkachuk has never been one to mince words or sugarcoat his true thoughts. Now that he is an Olympic gold medalist, he has even less reason to do so. That was made quite evident as he sent Canada a couple of fiery messages after Team USA’s gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Fans across the NHL may not like him, but no one would ever turn down a chance to have Tkachuk on their team. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. Tkachuk is a winner, and he proved it once more in Milan. Known for his loud and rambunctious personality on and off the ice, it was only a matter of time before Canada caught some stray shots after Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews and Team USA won gold.

“Is that good?” Tkachuk sarcastically asked on his X account. Moreover, he had already delivered a bold message about Team USA shortly after the win, one that was sure to rub salt in Canada’s wounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tkachuk’s postgame statement

“The United States of America, the greatest country in the world deserves this,” Tkachuk stated, via TSN. “We’ve been knocking at the door for a long time and we’ve got the game of hockey right now. I’m so honored to be a part of this team.”

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team United States celebrates

Advertisement

Tkachuk has always been vocal about his passions. The United States of America may be chief among them, as the Florida Panthers star has time and again spoken about his love for his country and what it would mean to win a gold medal for it.

Advertisement

see also Jack Hughes sends bold message to Canada after golden goal for Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics

Doing so alongside his brother, Brady Tkachuk, and the rest of the team—who described themselves as a brotherhood—made the achievement even more special. Clearly, that strong bond paid off, and this group will be forever tied together in history after hoisting the nation’s third gold medal in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics.