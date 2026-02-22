Trending topics:
winter olympics

Matthew Tkachuk puts Canada on notice with blunt Team USA comments after winning gold in 2026 Winter Olympics

Matthew Tkachuk delivered a series of powerful statements after Team USA defeated Canada in the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team United States celebrates
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesMatthew Tkachuk #19 of Team United States celebrates

Matthew Tkachuk has never been one to mince words or sugarcoat his true thoughts. Now that he is an Olympic gold medalist, he has even less reason to do so. That was made quite evident as he sent Canada a couple of fiery messages after Team USA’s gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Fans across the NHL may not like him, but no one would ever turn down a chance to have Tkachuk on their team. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. Tkachuk is a winner, and he proved it once more in Milan. Known for his loud and rambunctious personality on and off the ice, it was only a matter of time before Canada caught some stray shots after Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews and Team USA won gold.

“Is that good?” Tkachuk sarcastically asked on his X account. Moreover, he had already delivered a bold message about Team USA shortly after the win, one that was sure to rub salt in Canada’s wounds.

Advertisement

Tkachuk’s postgame statement

“The United States of America, the greatest country in the world deserves this,” Tkachuk stated, via TSN. “We’ve been knocking at the door for a long time and we’ve got the game of hockey right now. I’m so honored to be a part of this team.”

Matthew Tkachuk with his gold medal

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team United States celebrates

Advertisement

Tkachuk has always been vocal about his passions. The United States of America may be chief among them, as the Florida Panthers star has time and again spoken about his love for his country and what it would mean to win a gold medal for it.

Jack Hughes sends bold message to Canada after golden goal for Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics

see also

Jack Hughes sends bold message to Canada after golden goal for Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics

Doing so alongside his brother, Brady Tkachuk, and the rest of the team—who described themselves as a brotherhood—made the achievement even more special. Clearly, that strong bond paid off, and this group will be forever tied together in history after hoisting the nation’s third gold medal in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics.

Advertisement
Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Hughes, Tkachuk, Matthews win gold in Olympics: Has Kane ever won an Olympic medal?
NHL

Hughes, Tkachuk, Matthews win gold in Olympics: Has Kane ever won an Olympic medal?

Matthew Tkachuk fires up Team USA vs Team Canada clash in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey
NHL

Matthew Tkachuk fires up Team USA vs Team Canada clash in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey

Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA get warning from Team Canada before 2026 Winter Olympics final gold medal game
NHL

Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA get warning from Team Canada before 2026 Winter Olympics final gold medal game

How much did Ryan Garcia make for beating Mario Barrios in WBC welterweight title fight?
Boxing

How much did Ryan Garcia make for beating Mario Barrios in WBC welterweight title fight?

Better Collective Logo