Jack Hughes sends clear message on Connor Hellebuyck after Team USA win vs Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game

Jack Hughes delivered the goal that secured a gold medal for Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, in the aftermath of the dramatic victory, the forward was quick to credit the performance by a key player that made the moment possible: Connor Hellebuyck.

Facing relentless pressure from Canada, the United States relied heavily on the star goaltender to withstand extended offensive surges and preserve the opportunity for a championship finish. He was crucial in the second and third periods.

Hughes praised Hellebuyck’s clutch moments in an interview with NBC, emphasizing the decisive role Connor played in the victory. “Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck. He was our best player tonight by a mile. It was just a great game.”

Connor Hellebuyck epic night

Throughout the final, Connor Hellebuyck turned aside high-danger chances and delivered several highlight-reel saves that kept momentum from shifting in Canada’s favor.

His composure under pressure allowed Team USA to remain within reach until Hughes’ overtime heroics sealed a memorable gold medal triumph. An epic day for the Americans. “A gutsy win. American hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team. I can’t believe this. It was such a good game.”

With the victory, Team USA ended an Olympic gold medal drought that dated back to the historic Lake Placid triumph in 1980. The long-awaited championship adds a new chapter to American hockey history, linking a modern generation of stars to one of the sport’s most iconic moments.

