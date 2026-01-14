MLB Rumors: NY Yankees potential Bo Bichette signing could impact Jazz Chisholm’s future

The New York Yankees continue to weigh their options in free agency, with Bo Bichette emerging as a possible addition to the infield. As the offseason progresses, the implications of such a move could ripple across the roster, particularly in terms of trades and positional alignment.

While Anthony Volpe is expected to miss Opening Day following left shoulder surgery, a temporary opening at shortstop exists — but adding Bichette would create a more complex puzzle for the Yankees’ lineup. Questions around fit and opportunity are emerging quickly.

One potential consequence involves Jazz Chisholm Jr., whose walk-year status makes him a possible trade candidate. Industry insiders suggest that acquiring Bichette could accelerate discussions about Chisholm’s future in New York, forcing the front office to make early decisions.

Could signing Bichette trigger a Chisholm trade?

According to MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan, “Adding Bichette to the mix would raise more questions about Chisholm’s future with the organization and put pressure on the club to trade the pending free agent before Spring Training, aiming to avoid the type of camp distractions the Red Sox experienced with Rafael Devers after signing Alex Bregman last February.”

Bo Bichette #11 with the Blue Jays throws the ball in game six of the 2025 World Series. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Yankees’ decision on Bichette could therefore influence the timing and structure of potential trades, with Chisholm’s value and availability at the center of the discussion.

How might this affect the Yankees’ roster plans?

A Bichette signing would temporarily fill a shortstop gap but could create a domino effect in the infield and outfield, forcing the team to evaluate other internal options. Balancing talent, contractual obligations, and development timelines for younger players will be critical for New York’s strategy in early 2026.

With Opening Day approaching and multiple free agents still on the market, how the Yankees handle Bichette and Chisholm could define their offseason trajectory and set the tone for roster decisions in the coming months.

