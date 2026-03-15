Rico Dowdle reveals why RB chose Steelers over other NFL suitors in 2026 free agency

Rico Dowdle is the recent signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers to strengthen the running back position heading into the 2026 season. Mike McCarthy’s plan is to have a powerful duo alongside Jaylen Warren.

For several years now, fans and experts have agreed that the essence of Steelers Football has been lost, especially without RBs who attack downhill. Now, Dowdle could be the answer, along with his familiarity with McCarthy’s system from when they worked together with the Dallas Cowboys.

“It goes all the way back to when I came out of South Carolina. Coach McCarthy and the Cowboys, they were able to give me my first opportunity in the NFL. I’ve built that relationship with him. I was there with him in Dallas for five years. He definitely played a major role into my decision to come to Pittsburgh.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Rico Dowdle sign with Steelers?

In addition to the possibility of having a fresh start in Pittsburgh, Rico Dowdle admitted that a very important reason for signing with the Steelers was the team’s new head coach, Mike McCarthy.

“That gave me a little bit of familiarity. Not learning a new offense and things like that. It definitely played a big role. I run physical and I try to impose my will on the defense. I just try to wear them down.”

Advertisement

Who will be Steelers starting running back in 2026?

The Steelers have not yet decided who will be the team’s starting running back for 2026. It seems that, heading into training camp, there will be an open competition between Dowdle and Jaylen Warren. What remains a question is what will happen with Kaleb Johnson, who had a very complicated rookie year.