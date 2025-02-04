The Toronto Blue Jays have made a splash in the MLB free-agent market with the signing of Anthony Santander, but they could be considering an even more strategic move. While their interest in Pete Alonso is well known, Alex Bregman—still without a team—might be the better fit for Toronto’s roster.

The Houston Astros‘ recent decision to trade Ryan Pressly has opened the door for Bregman to explore other options, and an ESPN analysis suggests Toronto could be the ideal destination for the talented third baseman.

According to David Schoenfield of ESPN, the Blue Jays’ current third baseman, Ernie Clement, could be significantly upgraded with the addition of Bregman. “Third base is occupied by Ernie Clement, a career journeyman who had a 3.4-WAR season in 2024 at age 28—thanks, in large part, to some excellent defensive metrics at third base and shortstop.”

“Though Clement has elite contact ability, he pairs that with poor swing decisions and low hard-hit rates. He works best as a utility player, and Bregman fits the roster better than Pete Alonso, another free agent the Jays are pursuing—one who would force Guerrero to move to third base … which isn’t the brightest idea.” Schoenfield wrote.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits an infield single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Minute Maid Park on August 2, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Bregman vs. Alonso: The right decision for Toronto?

While Pete Alonso is a more prolific power hitter than Bregman, the latter offers Gold Glove-caliber defense at third base and consistent offensive production. With a .272 career batting average and 191 home runs, Bregman is a proven hitter who would bring not only power to Toronto’s lineup but also leadership and postseason experience. Additionally, unlike Alonso, signing Bregman wouldn’t require moving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from first base, a key consideration for the Blue Jays.

The cost of signing Bregman

According to Spotrac projections, Alex Bregman could command a four-year, $119 million contract—a significant investment, but still less expensive than Alonso. Schoenfield also revealed that the Blue Jays have submitted a six-year offer to Bregman, indicating strong interest from the team.

If Toronto manages to land Bregman, they would be adding an elite player who could be a game-changer in their pursuit of an American League title. His versatility, track record, and relatively lower cost make him a highly attractive option for the Blue Jays in MLB free agency.