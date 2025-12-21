Bryce Harper’s new star teammate makes major admission ahead of Phillies’ 2026 MLB season

As the Philadelphia Phillies’ roster continues to take shape ahead of the 2026 MLB season, the goal remains the same: assembling a team capable of capturing the franchise’s third World Series title. The good news is that Bryce Harper is being surrounded by talent, a supporting cast that promises to elevate the team even further.

One of the latest acquisitions comes from the Texas Rangers, where he was a two-time All-Star. Adolis Garcia is eager to make history in this new chapter of his career, though he made it clear he didn’t arrive with the intention of being a hero.

“The focus is not to be a hero, it is to have good at-bats, the concentration, the focus level, the approach of things, being within myself,” Garcia revealed through MLB’s official website.

During his final two seasons with the Rangers, the Cuban outfielder posted a combined .675 OPS and a 96 OPS+. During his time in Philadelphia, he is expected to replace Nick Castellanos in right field.

Adolis García #53.

What can Adolis Garcia bring to Philadelphia?

A two-time All-Star and former World Series hero, Adolis Garcia recently signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2026 season. Coming off a final year with the Rangers, he recorded a .227 average, 19 home runs, 75 RBI, and a .665 OPS.

Philadelphia is betting on his elite power and Gold Glove-caliber defense to provide a significant upgrade in the outfield, hoping a change of scenery will help him rediscover the championship form he displayed in Texas.

New additions around Bryce Harper

In addition to the signing of Adolis Garcia, the Philadelphia Phillies have been active in reshaping their roster for 2026, most notably securing Kyle Schwarber with a massive five-year, $150 million extension.

To bolster the pitching staff, the front office signed right-hander Brad Keller to a two-year deal and acquired Jonathan Bowlan via trade with the Royals. Furthermore, the team is set to give top prospect Justin Crawford a major role in the outfield, signaling a youth movement alongside their established veteran core.

