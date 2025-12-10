Trending topics:
NFL Rumors: Mike Tomlin and Steelers might be regretting key decision on Shedeur Sanders

Once considered a top prospect to lead the Steelers into the post-Roethlisberger era, Shedeur Sanders slipped past Pittsburgh and into the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Second thoughts might be creeping in for Mike Tomlin.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were favorites a few months ago to select Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the 2025 Draft. Looking for Ben Roethlisberger’s successor, the Colorado rookie seemed like an extraordinary option.

However, Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan opted to strengthen their defensive line and chose the Oregon Ducks star, Derrick Harmon. That move with the 21st pick seemed to leave them out of the race for Shedeur.

However, the rounds kept passing, and no one saw the young player as the franchise quarterback who could turn any team into a Super Bowl contender. Sanders eventually fell to the fifth round, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns.

Who did Steelers pick in the 2025 Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Derrick Harmon (defensive tackle), Kaleb Johnson (running back), and Jack Sawyer (linebacker) before Shedeur Sanders went to the Browns.

Later, thinking about the need to address the quarterback position, they chose the national champion from Ohio State, Will Howard, in the sixth round. However, after seeing Sanders’ recent performances with the Browns, insider Frank Schwab claims that the Steelers might be regretting that decision.

“How many teams are kicking themselves right now? You’re telling me the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t use a Shedeur Sanders right now? He keeps getting better and better every week.”

NFL News: Mike Tomlin admits he’s on the hot seat with Steelers

