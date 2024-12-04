MLB Rumors: Phillies’ interest in veteran player diminish chances of acquiring Juan Soto

The MLB world is eagerly awaiting news of where Juan Soto will land after rumors surfaced about his potential departure from the New York Yankees. As a free agent, Soto has attracted significant interest, with numerous teams vying for his services. Among them, the Philadelphia Phillies emerged as one of the teams reportedly interested in acquiring the Yankees’ star.

Since the conclusion of last season, which saw the Los Angeles Dodgers claim the World Series title, Soto has been on the radar of multiple teams, fully aware of his impending free agency. In addition to teams like the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, the Phillies were reportedly among those exploring the possibility of adding the slugger to their roster.

However, for various reasons, the Phillies ultimately did not make an official offer for Soto. Despite their desire to secure a major acquisition for the upcoming season, reports from ESPN have clarified that discussions between the Phillies and Soto never materialized. As a result, any hopes of landing the star outfielder have been put on hold for the time being.

Now, with the Phillies’ offseason plans still in flux, they seem poised to compete with other franchises for Soto’s services. But another potential twist could be in play: the Phillies’ growing interest in Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout might overshadow their pursuit of Soto, leaving fans to wonder whether a major signing is on the horizon for 2025.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates after homering to right field during an MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Trout’s contract could pose a challenge for the Phillies

If the Philadelphia Phillies are serious about acquiring veteran MLB outfielder Trout, his hefty contract could complicate the team’s plans. According to Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, “Trout’s contract is essentially immovable at this point, leaving an Angels team that is in serious need of a roster retooling to continue trying to build around its aging superstar and his bloated salary.“

For the Phillies, bringing in Trout would mean taking on what many consider “the worst contract in all of Major League Baseball,” with six years and $223.2 million still owed to the 32-year-old. With that amount of money tied up in one player, the Phillies may have to look at other options. However, despite the financial burden, there’s a growing hope among fans to see one of the most recognizable names in MLB don the Phillies’ uniform.

Phillies have other option on the trade market

Looking ahead to next season, the Phillies are eager to strengthen their roster after a disappointing first-round playoff exit. To achieve that, they’re targeting players who can make an immediate impact on their lineup and are already generating buzz in trade rumors.

One name prominently mentioned is Jeff Hoffman, a player who’s been with the Phillies for the past two seasons. According to Sports Illustrated’s Evan Massey, Hoffman has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs, both of which are actively pursuing the right-handed reliever.

With plenty of time to make a decision, the Philadelphia Phillies are approaching the situation with a measured perspective. There are several factors to consider, and the 2025 MLB regular season is still a long way off. However, fans are eager to see the team add top talent as they aim for a World Series title.