Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies’ interest in veteran player diminish chances of acquiring Juan Soto

The speculation surrounding Juan Soto's future continues to grow, with the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly leaving the door open for a potential move to acquire the star outfielder for the 2025 MLB Season.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the fourth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Elsa/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the fourth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

The MLB world is eagerly awaiting news of where Juan Soto will land after rumors surfaced about his potential departure from the New York Yankees. As a free agent, Soto has attracted significant interest, with numerous teams vying for his services. Among them, the Philadelphia Phillies emerged as one of the teams reportedly interested in acquiring the Yankees’ star.

Since the conclusion of last season, which saw the Los Angeles Dodgers claim the World Series title, Soto has been on the radar of multiple teams, fully aware of his impending free agency. In addition to teams like the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, the Phillies were reportedly among those exploring the possibility of adding the slugger to their roster.

However, for various reasons, the Phillies ultimately did not make an official offer for Soto. Despite their desire to secure a major acquisition for the upcoming season, reports from ESPN have clarified that discussions between the Phillies and Soto never materialized. As a result, any hopes of landing the star outfielder have been put on hold for the time being.

Advertisement

Now, with the Phillies’ offseason plans still in flux, they seem poised to compete with other franchises for Soto’s services. But another potential twist could be in play: the Phillies’ growing interest in Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout might overshadow their pursuit of Soto, leaving fans to wonder whether a major signing is on the horizon for 2025.

Advertisement
Juan Soto

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates after homering to right field during an MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Trout’s contract could pose a challenge for the Phillies

If the Philadelphia Phillies are serious about acquiring veteran MLB outfielder Trout, his hefty contract could complicate the team’s plans. According to Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, “Trout’s contract is essentially immovable at this point, leaving an Angels team that is in serious need of a roster retooling to continue trying to build around its aging superstar and his bloated salary.

Advertisement
MLB Rumors: NY Mets&#039; decision could make it easier for the Red Sox to get Juan Soto

see also

MLB Rumors: NY Mets' decision could make it easier for the Red Sox to get Juan Soto

For the Phillies, bringing in Trout would mean taking on what many consider “the worst contract in all of Major League Baseball,” with six years and $223.2 million still owed to the 32-year-old. With that amount of money tied up in one player, the Phillies may have to look at other options. However, despite the financial burden, there’s a growing hope among fans to see one of the most recognizable names in MLB don the Phillies’ uniform.

Phillies have other option on the trade market

Looking ahead to next season, the Phillies are eager to strengthen their roster after a disappointing first-round playoff exit. To achieve that, they’re targeting players who can make an immediate impact on their lineup and are already generating buzz in trade rumors.

Advertisement

One name prominently mentioned is Jeff Hoffman, a player who’s been with the Phillies for the past two seasons. According to Sports Illustrated’s Evan Massey, Hoffman has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs, both of which are actively pursuing the right-handed reliever.

With plenty of time to make a decision, the Philadelphia Phillies are approaching the situation with a measured perspective. There are several factors to consider, and the 2025 MLB regular season is still a long way off. However, fans are eager to see the team add top talent as they aim for a World Series title.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

ALSO READ

NCAAB News: NBA legend threatens Utah Jazz about drafting Rutgers star
College Basketball

NCAAB News: NBA legend threatens Utah Jazz about drafting Rutgers star

NCAAB News: Frustrated Mark Pope knows why Kentucky lost to Clemson
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Frustrated Mark Pope knows why Kentucky lost to Clemson

NHL News: Nathan MacKinnon shares his thoughts following Avalanche's dramatic win over Sabres
NHL

NHL News: Nathan MacKinnon shares his thoughts following Avalanche's dramatic win over Sabres

NCAAB News: Dylan Harper officially challenges Cooper Flagg for top NBA draft spot
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Dylan Harper officially challenges Cooper Flagg for top NBA draft spot

Better Collective Logo