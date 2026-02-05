Phillies draw criticism for passing on Eugenio Suárez after low‑cost deal

The Philadelphia Phillies missed an unexpected opportunity to add a powerful bat to their lineup this offseason. Eugenio Suárez, coming off an impressive 2025 with the Seattle Mariners, ultimately returned to his original team, the Cincinnati Reds, on a one-year deal, leaving Phillies fans and analysts questioning front-office decisions.

Suárez’s price dropped to a surprisingly affordable $15 million, yet Philadelphia chose not to pursue him. His inconsistency at the plate may have been a factor, but the decision has sparked debate over whether the team could have strengthened its roster for 2026 with minimal financial risk.

MLB analyst Tim Kelly recently argued that the Phillies “choked” by not following up on Suárez after his market value fell. “As things stand now, Rob Thomson may very well be forced to have Alec Bohm — making $10.2 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility — hit cleanup for a team with World Series aspirations,” Kelly said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “What we learned Sunday evening is they could have had Eugenio Suárez hitting cleanup and playing third base on Opening Day for $15 million.” While Suárez isn’t perfect, his two 49-homer seasons make him a dangerous bat, one that might have transformed Philadelphia’s lineup immediately.

Advertisement

Is Alec Bohm a long-term solution at third base?

Even with Suárez sidelined, the Phillies still face uncertainty at third base as Evan Macy of PhillyVoice notes that Alec Bohm — along with Adolis García and José Alvarado — may not be part of Philadelphia’s plans beyond 2026.

Advertisement

see also Tigers land Framber Valdez on big contract amid arbitration‑battle uncertainty surrounding Tarik Skubal

The Phillies may still make a trade or find a long-term option before or during the 2026 season. Until then, Philadelphia will open the year with Bohm or internal alternatives at third, leaving fans to wonder how the lineup could have looked with Suárez in place.

Advertisement