MLB Rumors: Pirates reportedly eye potential NY Mets’ target for next season

MLB

With the New York Mets positioned as one of the most bolstered teams for the upcoming regular season, speculation is mounting regarding a potential acquisition target, as the Pittsburgh Pirates may be looking to make strategic roster changes.

By Santiago Tovar

Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.
Despite an active offseason where the New York Mets and other franchises have aggressively signed prominent free agents, the market still holds valuable talent. The Mets reportedly have their eyes on Colombian pitcher Jose Quintana, amid interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Pirates are exploring several options to strengthen their lineup, with Quintana emerging as a potential acquisition. The Mets, who have a history with Quintana, appear to be keen on bringing him back into the fold.

The potential bidding war between these franchises over Quintana elevates the intrigue. Though his recent performances have been inconsistent, Quintana’s previous stint with the Mets left a good impression with his contributions on the mound.

Years after his initial tenure with the Mets, Quintana finds himself at a crossroads in free agency, considering high-profile possibilities with both the Mets and Pirates as he anticipates a return to MLB action in 2026.

Jose Quintana looks on

Jose Quintana #62 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on.

Quintana’s tenure with the Mets

Examining Quintana’s performance with the Mets over the 2023 and 2024 seasons reveals compelling reasons why he remains a valuable asset for the franchise. The Mets have made an statement to NY Yankees and the rest of the MLB with their offseason acquisitions, positioning Quintana as an intriguing target for the team’s future endeavors.

Here’s a look at his statistics from his time with the Mets:

  • Games Started: 2023: 13 / 2024: 31 / Total: 44
  • Record: 2023: 3–6 / 2024: 10–10 / Total: 13–16
  • ERA: 2023: 3.75 / 2024: 3.70 / Total: 3.57
  • Innings Pitched: 2023: 75.2 / 2024: 170.1 / Total: 246.0
  • Strikeouts: 2023: 60 / 2024: 135 / Total: 195
  • WHIP: 2023: 1.31 / 2024: 1.25 / Total: 1.27
Amidst this performance landscape, the Mets reportedly face competition from the Pittsburgh Pirates in retaining Quintana. However, indicators suggest a stronger likelihood of him continuing in New York rather than relocating to Pittsburgh. The list of potential prospects includes other notable pitchers like Martin Perez and Tyler Anderson, emphasizing the strategic choices both teams must contemplate.

