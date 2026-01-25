NY Mets manager sends warning to NY Yankees, rest of MLB after offseason moves

Carlos Mendoza and the New York Mets have orchestrated a major turnaround in the MLB offseason. What began sourly with the departures of Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso has ended with the arrivals of Bo Bichette and Freddy Peralta. Now, the Orange and Blue are making sure to flaunt it in front of the New York Yankees and the rest of the league.

Mendoza’s latest statement may be reassuring for Mets fans ahead of the 2026 MLB season. However, his words also carry a warning for other organizations around the league. When it comes to the club in Queens, it’s impossible not to see each statement as being aimed squarely at the team in the Bronx—the Yankees.

“They are all excited to join our organization, and everybody’s liking the way we’re heading here,” manager Carlos Mendoza admitted about the Mets’ latest additions, via MLB.com. Mendoza has also recently provided an update on New York’s handling of Luis Robert Jr.’s injury.

Mets changed the tune

As soon as Alonso signed with the Baltimore Orioles, fans in Queens lit their torches, ready to march down to Citi Field demanding answers from the front office. However, owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns asked for time to put their plan on full display. Though not entirely sold on the blueprints, the fanbase agreed to wait a little longer.

So far, it has paid off. New York has brought in several new stars who can help erase the memories of a disastrous 2025 MLB season. To achieve true change, bold moves and decisions must be made. The Mets did just that, letting Alonso and Diaz go while also moving on from another fan favorite, Brandon Nimmo.

All Mets fans care about is winning

There is still time before Opening Day, and New York can make more changes to its lineup. After all, nobody remembers how a team looked in January. What matters is performing during the regular season, reaching the postseason, and hopefully having something to show for it by the end of October. The Mets—like the Yankees and every other club driven by an anxious MLB fanbase—will ultimately be measured by that standard.