Pirates emerging as serious suitor for former Ronald Acuña Jr teammate

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been making interesting moves this offseason and have not slowed down. A recent report indicated they are getting very close to a deal with Marcell Ozuna, who played last season in Atlanta alongside Ronald Acuña Jr.

The report came from Andrew Fillipponi on X. “The Pirates are ‘getting closer’ to a deal with free-agent designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. The interest is real. And signing him is a legit possibility,” Fillipponi wrote. According to the report, it is Ozuna’s 21 home runs that have caught the attention of the Pirates.

This is not the first time a serious connection between the Pirates and Ozuna has surfaced. Dan Zangrilli previously mentioned legitimate interest from Pittsburgh. “The Marcell Ozuna smoke is real,” Zangrilli said, adding, “Ozuna is next up on their list.”

How much does a player like Ozuna cost?

Ozuna’s most recent salary while playing with Acuña Jr. in Atlanta was $16.2 million as part of a four-year deal worth $65 million. It was the largest contract he has signed in his career to date, and he provided the Braves with a relatively affordable designated hitter who delivered solid production.

It is also worth noting that if Ozuna signs with the Pirates, it could complicate a potential return for Andrew McCutchen, who served as the team’s DH last season. Ozuna, McCutchen and Wilmer Flores remain among the designated hitters still available on the market.

However, the Pirates would not have an easy path if they pursue Ozuna. Last season, he not only hit 21 home runs but also recorded 113 hits with a .232 batting average. Another team showing interest is San Diego, which is also looking to add a DH to strengthen its offense.

“According to my sources, Marcell Ozuna is drawing interest from the San Diego Padres. Additionally, as reported earlier, the Pittsburgh Pirates are also pursuing the three-time All-Star,” Mike Rodriguez reported on X.