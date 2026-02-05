Pirates secure former World Series champion after failing to land Framber Valdez

With the MLB season slowly approaching, one of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ biggest goals was to add the talented Framber Valdez to their roster. That ultimately didn’t happen, as the Tigers landed the star with a big contract, leading Pittsburgh to instead agree to the signing of another World Series champion with the Astros.

According to insider Alex Stumpf on X, the intriguing player joining Don Kelly’s team is none other than Jose Urquidy, who reached a one-year agreement with the franchise.

Although he hasn’t officially signed with his new team yet, Urquidy is expected to ink a deal worth around $1.5 million. He still has to pass a physical before the signing is officially confirmed.

Another noteworthy detail shared by Stumpf in his announcement is that the pitcher will reunite and work once again with Bill Murphy, with whom he is very familiar from his time in Houston.

Jose Urquidy.

Golden era of Urquidy and Valdez in Houston

The Houston Astros reached the pinnacle of baseball in 2022, capturing the World Series title behind a masterclass in pitching. Framber Valdez was nearly untouchable, finishing the regular season with a 2.82 ERA and a record-breaking 25 consecutive quality starts before going 2-0 in the Fall Classic.

Meanwhile, Jose Urquidy provided vital depth with 13 regular-season wins and a scoreless relief appearance in the World Series, further cementing his reputation as a big-game pitcher. Together, they formed the backbone of a rotation that led Houston to its second championship in franchise history.

How much can Urquidy contribute to the Pirates?

Jose Urquidy has officially joined the Pittsburgh Pirates, providing a much-needed veteran presence to a rotation headlined by reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes.

As Skenes leads the charge with his elite power, Urquidy offers stability as a World Series champion with significant postseason experience and a career 4.00 ERA. Having recently recovered from Tommy John surgery, he brings a versatile five-pitch mix that will help stabilize the back end of the rotation and mentor young arms like Bubba Chandler and Mitch Keller as the Pirates push for a 2026 playoff spot.

