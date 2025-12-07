MLB Rumors: Potential arrival of Kyle Tucker to the Blue Jays could lead to the departure of a key player

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB franchises anticipated to make significant moves in the offseason to strengthen their roster. Among the players rumored to potentially join the organization in 2026 is Kyle Tucker.

According to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Blue Jays’ interest in Tucker could result in Bo Bichette’s departure. Nightengale noted that if this scenario unfolds, Bichette might be headed to the Boston Red Sox for the next MLB season.

While the prospect of Bichette leaving the Blue Jays seems unlikely, Tucker’s arrival could necessitate changes in the team’s roster to accommodate the former Chicago Cubs player in 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The uncertainty surrounding the Blue Jays’ potential acquisitions for the 2026 season is mounting, especially after they came close to winning the title last season, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the bench.

Advertisement

Tucker’s last season with the Cubs

Kyle Tucker is poised to attract significant attention as he decides his next MLB destination in 2026. Although his stats from previous seasons, particularly in 2025, weren’t career bests, he still holds the potential to make a substantial impact on any franchise.

Advertisement

see also Blue Jays reportedly make bold move for Kyle Tucker after hosting star in Florida amid aggressive offseason

Games (G): 136

Batting Average (AVG): .266

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .377

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .464

Home Runs (HR): 22

Runs Batted In (RBI): 73

Stolen Bases (SB): 25

WAR (Wins Above Replacement): 4.6

Advertisement