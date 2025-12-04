The Toronto Blue Jays may not be done making major additions. According to MLB.com, Kyle Tucker, the top free agent on the market, visited the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Florida—a convenient stop given his Tampa residence, but one that also underscores Toronto’s serious interest.

This meeting came just a day after the club finalized its seven-year, $210 million deal with Dylan Cease, a move that reaffirmed the organization’s aggressive posture. While Toronto remains open to a reunion with Bo Bichette, he does not require a formal recruitment process.

The Tucker visit immediately revived comparisons to the Blue Jays’ pursuit of Shohei Ohtani two offseasons ago, though without the spectacle. The objective, however, is familiar: Toronto is searching for another star bat to elevate its lineup after overhauling its rotation.

Why Tucker fits Toronto’s plan

Tucker has posted an .865 OPS with 20–30 home runs in each of the past five seasons, making him an ideal match for Toronto’s offensive style. The outfield also faces future uncertainty, with Daulton Varsho and George Springer approaching free agency. Tucker would fill both a short-term need and a long-term anchor.

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Cubs greats teammates ahead of game one of the National League Wild Card Series. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Money will matter, of course. Tucker is expected to command a contract north of $300 million, but the Blue Jays are well-positioned financially if ownership chooses to push forward.

Toronto signals big ambition

The Blue Jays have been linked to Tucker for months, but his visit offers the strongest sign yet that both sides are exploring the possibility. Fresh off their most exciting season in decades, Toronto appears determined to keep building — and Tucker may be next on their list.

