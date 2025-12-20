MLB Rumors: Red Sox and Rays push to pry Corbin Carroll teammate away from Arizona

The Boston Red Sox are wasting no time this offseason. Beyond the standard free-agent market, they are aggressively exploring trades for established stars, with Arizona’s Ketel Marte emerging as a primary target. However, Boston isn’t alone; the Tampa Bay Rays are also reportedly in the mix. Should Marte be moved, it would mark a significant blow to Arizona’s roster and a major loss for franchise cornerstone Corbin Carroll.

The latest update on the situation came via Francys Romero on X: “Hearing that both the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays are actively pushing to reach a deal with Ketel Marte, per sources. Nothing close so far.”

Marino’s contract remains a significant factor; he is currently signed with Arizona through 2030, with a player option for 2031. For the 2026 season, he is set to earn a $16 million salary, notably $6 million more than his teammate Carroll, who will earn $10.6 million in the fourth year of his deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Red Sox can’t afford to lose out on Marte

Robbie Hyde of the Monster Territory podcast recently weighed in on the urgency facing the Red Sox front office. With the rest of the AL East making power moves including the Orioles landing big names, Hyde argues that allowing the Rays to beat them to Marte would be a disaster for Boston.

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a solo homerun.

Advertisement

“If the Red Sox don’t land Ketel Marte, while the Orioles get Alonso/Baz, Blue Jays get Cease (& potentially Tucker/bring back Bo), Rays get Marte (plus lots of young talent) & the Yankees most likely doing something soon, then this is going to look brutal for Boston,” Hyde posted on X.

Advertisement

Are the Rays currently the frontrunners?

While Boston is pushing hard, some signs point toward Tampa Bay having the inside track. A report from Jon Morosi on MLB Network suggests the Rays are positioning themselves for a blockbuster.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

“This is not the culmination of the offseason; this is a portal to what might be coming down the line,” Morosi noted. MLB’s official account on X added, “Jon Morosi thinks the Rays could be potential players for a Ketel Marte trade, after acquiring a haul of prospects this afternoon.”

Advertisement