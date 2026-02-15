NY Mets star Francisco Lindor throws Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, former teammates under the bus with vivid comment

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets mean business in 2026. Though watching stars like Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and others leave in MLB free agency was tough, the Orange and Blue have seemingly done their mourning. Now, the Mets are ready to roll with their roster.

That feeling was made crystal clear by the leaders in the clubhouse. During the opening week of spring training, players like Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto delivered strong messages in their press conferences.

For example, Soto made something clear to manager Carlos Mendoza about his candid admission. Moreover, Soto also spoke about Alonso‘s departure from New York, a topic Lindor was asked about as well. During his media availability, Lindor voiced a stern reminder, which put former teammates like Alonso and Diaz on notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We definitely didn’t win. What left — great people, great guys. I feel like this team is better than last year,” Lindor boldly stated during his press conference on Sunday, via @SleeperMets on X. “If you go position by position, it’s definitely better. We have what it takes.”

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets.

Advertisement

Season of change for the Mets

Needless to say, it’s been a busy winter for the Mets. For better or worse, the baseball club in Queens looks much different as it takes the field at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Still, everyone remains confident.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets’ Steve Cohen gets candid about losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz in free agency

Owner Steve Cohen provided a sincere message about the roster after the offseason, which paints a picture —albeit in a broad brushstroke—of where things stand within the organization. Still, whether the Mets are actually better in 2026 will only be decided throughout the season.

Advertisement

Position of need for NY Mets

Now, there isn’t a glaring hole for the Mets to stare at. However, there are indeed several gaps that would welcome help. Were it that easy, the Mets would make moves to address them in a heartbeat. It’s not, so the Orange and Blue are stuck playing the waiting game.

Meanwhile, the Mets eye a key addition as A.J. Minter’s rehab ramps up, and they need help in the form of a left-handed reliever. The Mets may be across the East River, but they are still born, raised, and shaped by the City That Never Sleeps—and neither do they, especially when an opportunity may present itself at any given moment.

Advertisement