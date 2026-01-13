MLB Rumors: Red Sox confront costly Bo Bichette reality following Alex Bregman free-agent loss

The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason with high hopes of reshaping their roster, but their early moves have raised concerns. After missing out on Pete Alonso, who signed with the Orioles, Boston’s pursuit of Alex Bregman also came up short, as he joined the Chicago Cubs on a five-year, $175 million deal.

Now, attention has turned to Bo Bichette, the star shortstop from the Toronto Blue Jays, who could slide over to third base if acquired. The Red Sox view him as the next potential cornerstone, essentially replacing Bregman, but the financial and competitive realities are daunting.

With Bregman’s $175 million deal as a benchmark, Bichette’s camp could push for an even larger contract, potentially exceeding $200 million over multiple years. According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, Boston may need to stretch far beyond what they offered Bregman to land the talented infielder. “That could change if the Red Sox land Bo Bichette, who likely will require a longer, more expensive contract than the one they offered Bregman,” Castillo wrote.

How steep is the Red Sox challenge for Bo Bichette?

Bichette remains one of the most sought-after free agents in baseball. Multiple teams, including the recently active Philadelphia Phillies, are expected to compete for his services, driving his market value higher, with the front office now facing a steep Bichette price after a key meeting.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Blue Jays forces Max Muncy #13 of the Dodgers out. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Landing Bichette would likely require a substantial commitment, and the Red Sox must weigh whether the investment aligns with their long-term plans. With Marcelo Mayer, a highly regarded prospect, currently projected to start at third base, the team faces a delicate balancing act between cost, talent, and roster flexibility.

What’s next for Boston this offseason?

The Red Sox cannot afford further missteps if they hope to compete at a high level in 2026. Bichette could fill the void left by Bregman, but only if Boston is prepared to meet both the financial demands and the competitive pressure from other suitors. How the front office navigates this expensive path may define the team’s offseason and set the tone for the coming season.

Landing Bichette would restore hope for Boston fans after early free-agent disappointments, but failing again could leave the Red Sox scrambling and forced to rely on internal options like Mayer or other in-house talent.

