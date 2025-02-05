The Boston Red Sox have been active this MLB offseason, making moves that suggest their intention to compete for a spot in the American League playoffs. The Red Sox have reportedly engaged in trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals regarding third baseman Nolan Arenado. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman has been linked to the team due to his connection with manager Alex Cora from their time in Houston.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals have been in talks about a potential trade for Nolan Arenado. “The Red Sox and Cardinals have had recent communication about Nolan Arenado, sources say. If the trade talks move forward, they could have implications for Alex Bregman’s market. Notably, Cardinals executive Chaim Bloom has close knowledge of Boston’s prospects,” Morosi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Red Sox recently traded four of their top prospects to the Chicago White Sox for Garrett Crochet. However, the pipeline Bloom helped build still holds valuable assets. Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ farm system is weak, and Bloom needs to rebuild it. Acquiring Arenado would significantly boost the Red Sox’s lineup and infield.

Arenado or Bregman? The Red Sox’s dilemma

The Red Sox are pursuing two potential Hall of Famers for third base this offseason, but they already have Rafael Devers, their franchise player, locked into a contract through 2034. Devers won’t be moved from third base by either Arenado or Bregman. Both players have expressed a willingness to shift to second base for a new team.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 28, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

The Bregman factor: Millionaire contract or bargain?

Bregman’s contract talks have kept him available until the end of the MLB offseason. Initial reports indicated he sought a $350 million deal, but teams have yet to respond to that demand. This delay is at the heart of the Red Sox’s strategy. Will they wait for Bregman and risk losing out on Arenado, or will they move quickly? Only time will tell.

