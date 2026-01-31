Red Sox receive key Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw updates after Alex Bregman loss, Ranger Suárez signing

The Boston Red Sox are entering the final stretch of their offseason with the infield still under evaluation. With pitchers and catchers set to report by February 10, management faces decisions that could shape the roster for the 2026 campaign.

After a season of highs, including the signing of Ranger Suárez, and lows like missing out on Alex Bregman, Boston’s front office remains active behind the scenes. The team continues to explore ways to strengthen the infield, weighing internal options against potential trades.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox may still have a move left. “I think the Red Sox have another move in them, yes. I’m not sure, even though they seem to match up with the Cubs, that there’s anything in the cards there,” Passan said, highlighting ongoing considerations for potential infield acquisitions.

Passan was asked specifically about Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw. “I’d be surprised to see Nico Hoerner move at this point. Dealing Matt Shaw is complicated because the Cubs believe there’s more than he showed last season, but teams are valuing him closer to the guy he was than the guy he might be. As of right now, both stay put, but we can’t discount that other moves made by other teams compel potential trade partners to re-engage and up their offers,” he explained.

Red Sox keep trade possibilities open

While rumors have circulated around these two names, the reality is that any trade would require the right combination of timing, need, and offer. Boston’s options are narrowing, and both Hoerner and Shaw appear likely to remain with their current clubs for now.

The Red Sox will continue to monitor the market, especially as spring training draws closer. Any final infield adjustments could depend not only on internal evaluations but also on moves made by other teams, keeping the potential for a late trade alive.

