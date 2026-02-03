NY Yankees reportedly eyeing move to ease pressure on Cody Bellinger in 2026

Re-signing Cody Bellinger was only one step of the plan. Now, the real work begins for the New York Yankees. In that regard, the lineup is still in need of help, and latest reports around MLB indicate there is one area the Bronx Bombers are now obsessing over.

As reported by insider Joel Sherman, the Yankees are still on the lookout for a right-handed hitter, preferably one who can play in the outfield. Adding a right-handed hitting outfielder could alleviate the weight on the shoulders of Bellinger, who is a left-handed hitter.

Bellinger is renowned around MLB for his ability to slash against left-handed pitchers, which is rare for a left-handed hitter. However, by adding another right-handed batter, the Yankees would gain another solid option to take on lefties across the league. Such a move would also benefit star Aaron Judge, who bats right-handed, as he would be supported by another power hitter.

Yankees were close to making trade

Sherman’s report also shed light on the Yankees’ interest in one particular name: Luis Robert Jr. According to the insider, prior to Bellinger’s re-signing with the Pinstripers, the organization held conversations with the Chicago White Sox about their star outfielder. In his report, the MLB insider also revealed the Yankees’ special plan for Amed Rosario heading into spring training.

Cody Bellinger at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Now that Bellinger is locked in for the future in the Bronx, it’s unclear whether the Yankees will still pursue a big move for a player like Robert Jr., or if they will instead opt for a cheaper option.

Considering New York already boasts an outfield with the likes of Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Trent Grisham, perhaps the less change, the better.