Where to watch Forge vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Forge and Tigres UANL will face against each other for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

CONCACAF’s premier club competition is set to kick off, and the opening round delivers a matchup between two familiar names in the region. Two historic rivals of this tournament will clash in what promises to be an intense first round series.

Tigres UANL, champions in 2020 and searching for momentum after a less than satisfactory Liga MX start, open their campaign against Forge FC, a tournament regular aiming to pull off an early upset against one of Mexico’s traditional powers.

When will the Forge vs Tigres UANL match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Forge and Tigres UANL will be played this Tuesday, February 3 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Forge vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Forge vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Forge and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TUDN and ViX.