Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup

Where to watch Forge vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Forge receive Tigres UANL in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Juan Brunetta of Tigres
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesJuan Brunetta of Tigres

Forge and Tigres UANL will face against each other for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Forge vs Tigres UANL live in the USA on DirecTV Stream]

CONCACAF’s premier club competition is set to kick off, and the opening round delivers a matchup between two familiar names in the region. Two historic rivals of this tournament will clash in what promises to be an intense first round series.

Tigres UANL, champions in 2020 and searching for momentum after a less than satisfactory Liga MX start, open their campaign against Forge FC, a tournament regular aiming to pull off an early upset against one of Mexico’s traditional powers.

Advertisement

When will the Forge vs Tigres UANL match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Forge and Tigres UANL will be played this Tuesday, February 3 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Fernando Gorriaran of Tigres – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Fernando Gorriaran of Tigres – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Forge vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Forge vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Forge and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TUDN and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Cruz Azul vs Forge: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 CONCACAF Champions League in the US today
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs Forge: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 CONCACAF Champions League in the US today

Cruz Azul vs Forge: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs Forge: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16

Forge vs Cruz Azul: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 in the US today
Soccer

Forge vs Cruz Azul: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 in the US today

MLB Rumors: Phillies’ top prospect set for expanded role following Ranger Suárez departure
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies’ top prospect set for expanded role following Ranger Suárez departure

Better Collective Logo