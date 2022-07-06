The 29-year-old pitcher is on the trading block according to reports and three teams in the MLB want to make a push for the right hander.

It has been a season to forget for the Cincinnati Reds who sit in last place in the MLB NL Central division with a dismal 28-52 record. The chances of making the MLB Playoffs seem very slim and the Reds are starting to plan for next season.

With the trade deadline set for August 2nd Luis Castillo’s name has come up as a possible trade candidate due to his contract and market value. Luis Castillo has a 3-4 record this year with a 3.09 ERA, nonetheless he is considered a very good pitcher and on the right team could be a major contributor.

Now reports out of the New York Post and Bleacher Report have three ball clubs looking into the services of Luis Castillo. Find out who they are and see what the chances that Castillo goes to them.

Three teams interested in Luis Castillo

The first team reported is the New York Mets, the Mets have a strong pitching rotation, and it does not look likely that Castillo will want to play a small role on the Mets. Still, the Mets are a firm candidate for the World Series and that could sway the pitcher.

The San Diego Padres have been interested in Castillo for quite some time and this trade deadline could be the moment a deal is struck, given the interest it could be the right move for the pitcher.

While the Minnesota Twins are reported to be the third team on the list as the ball club could use some help on the mound. It’s a ball club that Castillo could assert himself in.

