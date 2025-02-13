One of the most anticipated moves in MLB free agency involved Alex Bregman, as fans eagerly awaited the former Houston Astros star’s next destination. While the Boston Red Sox emerged as one of the top contenders for his signature, the San Diego Padres reportedly took advantage of the advanced negotiations with another key Red Sox player before finalizing their own deal.

With several options available in the market, the Padres initially took a wait-and-see approach, monitoring how other franchises moved before making significant additions to bolster their roster. As a result, they had yet to make a major splash in free agency during the MLB offseason.

However, that changed with their latest acquisition. According to MLB Network, the Padres have reached an agreement with right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta on a four-year contract. Pivetta, who spent the last five seasons in Boston, allowed 103 home runs during his tenure with the Red Sox.

“Padres, RHP Nick Pivetta reportedly in agreement on a four-year contract,” MLB Network posted on X. The deal is expected to be announced soon, as teams gear up for the start of spring training. With this move, the Padres continue to diversify their roster, opting for key contributors rather than chasing high-profile superstars.

Nick Pivetta #37 of the Boston Red Sox acknowledges the crowd after being relieved during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on September 27, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pivetta reportedly signs contract with Padres

Despite speculation that Pivetta might remain with the Red Sox and Bregman‘s deal with Boston, the right-hander has agreed to a four-year, $55 million deal with the Padres. In addition to his base salary, Pivetta will receive various performance incentives, including a signing bonus and additional earnings tied to his tenure with the team.

see also MLB News: Roki Sasaki receives unexpected support from Padres’ Yu Darvish

The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary for the upcoming season. Pivetta is set to earn $19 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027, and $18 million in 2028. The contract also features opt-out clauses after the second and third years, giving him flexibility for future opportunities.

Padres’ offseason additions

While the Padres haven’t made blockbuster moves like the New York Mets or their division rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, they are focusing on international talent and targeted acquisitions to strengthen their roster.

With the offseason still in its early stages, San Diego’s roster is expected to evolve before Opening Day 2025. However, based on the current transactions, here are some of their notable additions:

