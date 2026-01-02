MLB Rumors: Red Sox get major update on Alex Bregman’s free agency

The 2026 MLB offseason continues to feature intense free-agent drama, and one of the league’s top infielders remains in focus. Alex Bregman opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox two months ago, and despite interest from multiple clubs, he has yet to officially sign.

The Red Sox have been among the teams actively pursuing Bregman, and recent reports suggest negotiations may be heating up. Fans in Boston could soon see the All-Star third baseman back in familiar territory.

The update comes from ESPN’s Buster Olney, who offered an encouraging prediction regarding Bregman’s next destination. “I think Alex Bregman is gonna go back to the Red Sox. From what I understand, the Red Sox have made an aggressive offer on him,” Olney said on Friday’s episode of 1st Up.

Bregman’s market competition remains in the mix

While the Red Sox appear to be positioning themselves strongly, other clubs remain in contention. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently reported that the Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks are among the most aggressive teams pursuing Bregman. The bidding environment indicates that Boston will need to offer a compelling deal to secure a reunion.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a single. Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

Reunion could be imminent

Bregman had a strong 2025 season, rebounding offensively and helping lead the Red Sox to their first playoff appearance in four years. Both the player and the team have expressed mutual interest in continuing their partnership, and Olney’s update suggests a deal could be on the horizon.

