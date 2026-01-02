Following the recent MLB arrivals of Munetaka Murakami and Tatsuya Imai, Kazuma Okamoto has emerged as another highly sought-after Japanese corner infielder for Major League Baseball clubs.

Japanese slugger Okamoto, a six-time NPB All-Star known for his power hitting, held meetings in Los Angeles late last month with potential suitors and his agent, Scott Boras.

“The Pirates, Red Sox, Padres, Mariners and Angels have all been connected to Okamoto, who is considered a better defender than the younger Murakami. He could realistically play first or third base in the Majors, giving him a wider range of clubs to consider,” Mark Feinsand reported for MLB.com.

Versatility and MLB readiness

The 29-year-old right-handed batter has compiled an impressive 11-season career in Japan’s Pacific League, slashing .277/.361/.521 with 248 home runs. His defensive versatility, able to handle both first and third base, makes him a valuable option for MLB teams seeking impact from a corner infielder.

Kazuma Okamoto #25 of Japan celebrates hitting a home run during the World Baseball Classic. Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Posting window deadline approaches

Okamoto’s posting window is set to close Sunday at 5 p.m. ET, leaving interested teams a limited window to finalize discussions. Following the earlier signings of Murakami and Imai, the market for Japanese talent this offseason has remained highly competitive, and Okamoto could become the next star to make the jump to the majors.

