Superstar pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to make his free-agency decision pretty soon, and it seems like there's just a handful of teams that could lure him away from the New York Mets.

MLB Rumors: The only teams that could stop the Mets from getting Max Scherzer

There's no doubt that Max Scherzer is the kind of superstar pitcher that could turn any borderline solid MLB team into a World Series contender. He's shown no signs of slowing down and continues to be one of the most dominant presences on the mound.

Scherzer was lights out for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. And, as expected, he's drawing plenty of interest among free agency, as perhaps the best available arm in this year's class.

Nonetheless, it seems like teams going to a bidding war for him will have an uphill battle ahead of them, as the New York Mets seem to be in line to make him their latest marquee acquisition.

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer Is Close To Signing With The Mets

"Max Scherzer and the #Mets are close to finalizing a multiyear deal, source confirms," Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported.

Dodgers, Giants, Could Still Sign Scherzer

Even so, there's still a chance that Scherzer decides to play for a win-now team such as the Giants or Dodgers, and he's expected to make his decision around the same time as Corey Seager, who's also represented by Scott Boras:

"Top free agent starter Max Scherzer is expected to make his decision before the impending Dec. 1 lockout. Dodgers, Giants, Angels, Mets among teams in," tweeted Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

"Along with the Dodgers, the L.A. Angels, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to Scherzer," reported Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. "Boras recently indicated the 37-year-old was prioritizing playing on a World Series contender, which would seemingly give the Dodgers and Giants an edge."

The Mets want to make a big splash in the offseason to try and finally put their woes behind them. Adding Scherzer to an already impressive rotation would certainly point them in the right direction.