As the 2025 MLB season approaches, teams are finalizing their rosters while Spring Training gets underway in Arizona and Florida. With the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers setting the standard, franchises across the league are still exploring last-minute moves to strengthen their squads. Among them, the San Diego Padres are reportedly making a key addition—signing a two-time World Series champion who previously played for the Houston Astros.

This season will feature an influx of All-Star talent across the league’s top contenders. The New York Yankees have bolstered their lineup with Cody Bellinger, the New York Mets now feature Juan Soto, and the Dodgers have landed Roki Sasaki, MLB’s No. 1 prospect. As competition heats up, other teams must make strategic moves to keep pace.

The Padres, who battled the Dodgers in last year’s playoffs, remain determined to take the next step. Led by stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego is focused on contending in a competitive National League West with hopes of making a deep postseason run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To stay competitive, the Padres are seeking value in the remaining free-agent market. With limited options available, reports indicate that San Diego has secured the services of a seasoned veteran—a two-time World Series champion—who could play a crucial role in their championship ambitions. Meanwhile, the Astros, the player’s former team, have already lost Alex Bregman to the Boston Red Sox, signaling a shift in their roster dynamics.

San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr.

Advertisement

Padres reportedly sign veteran infielder

Don’t let anyone tell you age is a barrier to success. While Major League Baseball is often a young man’s game, experienced players still find opportunities. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Cuban infielder Yuli Gurriel is set to join the Padres.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: San Diego Padres land key Red Sox player ahead of Alex Bregman announcement

“Yuli Gurriel to the Padres. $1.25M if in majors plus $1M incentives. MLB camp invite,” Heyman reported on X. The deal signals the Padres’ interest in adding a veteran presence as they aim to strengthen their roster for the 2025 season.

Advertisement

However, Heyman clarified the nature of Gurriel’s contract: “It’s a non-roster invite but with a $140K guarantee for Gurriel.” The 40-year-old spent most of his MLB career with the Houston Astros, before a brief stint with the Miami Marlins last season.

How Gurriel can contribute to the Padres

Despite his age, Gurriel has put up solid numbers throughout his career. He made his MLB debut at 32 years old and has since played nearly 1,000 games at the highest level. The 2021 Gold Glove winner and 2017 AL Rookie of the Year brings championship experience, having won two World Series titles with the Astros (2017, 2022).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s a look at his career stats:

Batting Average: .280

Hits: 952

Home Runs: 98

Runs Batted In: 468

Stolen Bases: 28

World Series Titles: 2 (2017, 2022 – Houston Astros)

While his best years may be behind him, Gurriel’s leadership and postseason experience could make him a valuable asset for San Diego heading into spring training.