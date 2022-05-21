The rivalry between Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and New York Yankees third baseman and designated hitter Josh Donaldson had another episode after the latter allegedly hurled a racist comment at the former. Find out what was allegedly said to Anderson here.

The atmosphere was already tense between Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson. During the last game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, a clash at third base ignited the tempers between them, apparently the fuse was still lit after they had another altercation in which Anderson had accused Donaldson of making a racist comment.

And Tim Anderson's anger could also be increased by the White Sox' 7-5 defeat at Yankee Stadium. Of five games held between them so far this MLB season, the Yankees have won 4 to only 1 win for Chicago (3 runs to 2 on May 14).

Tempers between Anderson and Donaldson had better cool down as they still have games to play in the short term, starting with the Yankees and White Sox meeting again at New York's legendary ballpark on May 22.

What did Josh Donaldson say to Tim Anderson in the Yankees vs White Sox?

On a play between Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson, tempers flared and both the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox bench emptied to rush to the plate in support of their respective teammates. Things did not escalate until Donaldson and Tim Anderson met again.

After the game, in a statement made to several media outlets, Tim Anderson revealed that Josh Donaldson had called him "Jackie", a reference that he gives a racist meaning by alluding to Jackie Robinson, the first black player to play in the MLB in 1947: “I spared him that time, and then it happened again. I don't play like that. I don't think it was called for. Nobody has time to be playing like that." stated Anderson.

It is a fact that Josh Donaldson called Tim Anderson Jackie, as he himself confirmed it to the media, however, he defended his comment by stating that he was only joking due to the fact that Donaldson said he felt like Jackie Robinson in 2019 and that he never had any racist intention whatsoever.

"I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he’s the new Jackie Robinson. We’ve actually joked about that. I’ve said it to him in years past, not in any manner than just joking around. My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner and that’s what happened.” said Donaldson.

According to USA Today, there could be immediate consequences for Josh Donaldson for his comment to Tim Anderson, as Major League Baseball has reportedly confirmed its intention to fully investigate the altercation and meet directly with those involved to make a decision.