Nationals add former NY Mets player to support CJ Abrams ahead of 2026 MLB season

A return to the spotlight is imperative for the Washington Nationals. After missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, CJ Abrams will now have a new teammate— a former New York Mets player— to help get the team back into contention.

Ken Rosenthal, via his official X account, reported the signing of free-agent RHP Trevor Gott, who agreed to a minor-league contract. The experienced pitcher previously suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow, requiring Tommy John surgery in April 2024.

While it’s unclear what role Gott will play once the new MLB season begins, the fact remains that manager Blake Butera now has another piece to consider in his plans.

Gott’s stats with the Mets

Prior to his significant injury, Trevor Gott experienced a turbulent tenure with the New York Mets following his mid-season arrival from Seattle. Across 34 appearances, he struggled to find consistency, posting a 0-2 record with a 4.34 ERA in Queens and failing to record a single save.

Trevor Gott #33 of the New York Mets.

His performance was marked by extreme platoon splits, as left-handed hitters punished him for a .337 average, while he remained effective against righties, holding them to .222.

Most concerning was his difficulty in high-leverage moments; he allowed 63.6% of inherited runners to score, ultimately finishing the year with a combined 4.19 ERA between both clubs.

Back in the spotlight

After falling short of the postseason in 2025, CJ Abrams enters the 2026 campaign determined to lead the Washington Nationals back into the national spotlight.

Despite a frustrating second half, Abrams proved his elite ceiling last year by joining the exclusive 20/30 club, finishing with 19 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and a career-best 3.1 WAR.

Now entering his age-25 season, the All-Star shortstop—and potential future second baseman—is focused on finding the consistency that saw him post a massive .836 OPS before the break. By anchoring a young, hungry core alongside stars like James Wood and MacKenzie Gore, Abrams aims to translate his dynamic speed and power into a leadership role that finally pushes Washington back into the playoff hunt.